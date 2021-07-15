West Nile virus discovered in Longmont

A staff exposes his hands in an enclosure filled with male Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes in a demonstration at the newly opened National Environmental Agency (NEA) mosquitoes production facility in Singapore December 2, 2019. – Singapore explores the use of Wolbachia-carrying Aedes males to help suppress the Aedes mosquito population in Singapore, for further reduction of the risk of dengue. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A mosquito carrying the West Nile virus was discovered in Longmont. Spraying in 12 selected neighborhoods to minimize the threat begins Thursday night.

A culex mosquito was found in a Weld County trap on July 6.

The culex mosquito, one of hundreds of species of mosquitoes in Colorado, is the most likely to carry the West Nile virus.

“The number of culex mosquitoes has jumped from 23% to 72%, so now that red flag is bigger,” said Longmont Land Program Administrator Dan Wolford.

One may be the loneliest number, but one mosquito infected with the West Nile virus is enough for the city to take action.

“That’s where we start doing what we can trying to prevent the spread of West Nile virus,” said Wolford. “We will be trapping on Sunday night to to see how effective we were at dropping the number of mosquitoes.”

Remember the four Ds for protection against mosquitoes; use a DEET-ingredient bug spray, dress in light colored clothing, stay inside from dusk until dawn and do not forget to drain any standing water around your property.

All information collected by the City of Longmont will be shared with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.