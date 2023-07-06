DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health officials are warning residents and visitors about mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

During routine testing, county health officials found mosquitoes with West Nile in Boulder, Delta, Weld and Larimer counties, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a release.

Most people infected don’t have symptoms but the virus can potentially develop into a deadly illness. People over 60 and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, CDPHE said.

Last year, there were 206 reported cases of West Nile in the state, 20 resulting in death, according to the CDPHE.

The best ways to protect yourself from being infected by mosquitoes are to:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Even though the CDPHE said most cases are reported in August and September, it’s best to stay protected where mosquitoes may be present.

You can also reduce or eliminate the population of mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water around your home regularly, and by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.