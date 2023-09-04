LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildland fire in Evergreen is now contained after firefighters fought the flames for several hours, serving as a warning about the high fire risk.

West Metro Fire Rescue took to social media Monday to warn the public of the extreme fire risk, despite the recent rain.

“Today was 95th percentile hot, dry, windy index and we had hot, dry, windy conditions and our fuels are at the end of their growing cycle, so they are starting to be dormant and available to burn,” West Metro firefighter Travis Griffin said.

Thankfully, that fire in Evergreen stayed under one acre, with no structural damages, but it reminded evacuated residents of the risk these kinds of flames bring.

Some 30 homes were evacuated in the Summit Ranch neighborhood as the flames grew on Rainbow Hill.

Firefighters were able to get to the flames quickly and got them under control.

Lt. Mike Amdur with Foothills Fire Protection said “We had crews on top of this very quickly, this was less than a mile from our fire station.”

West Metro Fire Rescue and Foothills Fire Protection both hope Monday’s fire serves as a reminder of the importance of staying up-to-date on fire risks and active fires in your area.

“Most fires along the front range, human-caused, are large and so folks need to consider the prevention side, and also of course when smoke isn’t in the air from wildfires, to consider the mitigation side,” Griffin said.

You can stay up-to-date with your local fire agencies by following them on social media.