Reunited: Family visits West Metro Fire crew that delivered baby on front lawn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On March 7, Wren Reilly made her entrance to the world in an unexpected way. The baby was delivered by West Metro Fire to her parents Maggie and Steve on the front lawn of their Roxborough house.

Photo courtesy of West Metro Fire Department.

Around midnight, contractions woke Maggie from sleep. She woke her husband and the two began packing to head to the hospital. But Wren had other plans and Maggie went into labor.

The parents called 911 and the crew with West Metro Medic 13 just happened to be two blocks away.

Photo courtesy of West Metro Fire Department.

Engine 15 accompanied the crew and within two minutes of being on the scene, Wren was born around 2 a.m. on the grass of her new home.

Photo courtesy of West Metro Fire Department.

The family stopped by Station 15 on Saturday for a visit with the crew who brought Wren into the world. The newborn was able to get some rest even though she was the center of attention.