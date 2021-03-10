Were you in Colorado for the 2003 snowstorm? Share your photos here

DENVER (KDVR) — A major winter storm is on the way for Colorado this weekend. Our confidence is highest for the Foothills where 4 feet or more could accumulate by 5 p.m. Sunday. 12-16 inches are possible in Denver. The expected totals could fluctuate over the next few days as new model data comes in.
Could this be like the 2003 winter storm? That’s what many are comparing this forecast to.
These are some of the totals from that storm in 2003. Rollinsville received 87.5 inches of snow in that storm.
Were you here in March of 2003? We would love to see your photos from the 2003 snowstorm! Share them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay updated on the latest developments with this storm.