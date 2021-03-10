Were you in Colorado for the 2003 snowstorm? Share your photos here

DENVER (KDVR) — A major winter storm is on the way for Colorado this weekend. Our confidence is highest for the Foothills where 4 feet or more could accumulate by 5 p.m. Sunday. 12-16 inches are possible in Denver. The expected totals could fluctuate over the next few days as new model data comes in.

Could this be like the 2003 winter storm? That’s what many are comparing this forecast to.

These are some of the totals from that storm in 2003. Rollinsville received 87.5 inches of snow in that storm.

Were you here in March of 2003? We would love to see your photos from the 2003 snowstorm! Share them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Our driveway! Allen Robie

Heard the roof creak while listening to the weather on FOX… Uh oh…

My little car in the background took a while to dig out. This was close to Colfax & High. Good memories for me.

2nd day after moving back home to Colorado. Welcome home!!! She loves this snow. (Jessica Bartley)

This was a few weeks after I had moved here from Florida and I was stressed that it was normal. Thankfully, my family assured me that this was exceptional.

She shed to ski shed.

Drew Englebart

Drew Englebart

Rob Alberts

Sean Park

Jess found the goat in her house safe but unhappy about the depth of white stuff. (duane bartley)

That’s a truck under the snow- Scott H.

A convertible may not have been the best idea…

Yeah… not getting that out.

