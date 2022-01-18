‘We’re deeply disappointed by this deterioration’: Union says no progress made with King Soopers

DENVER (KDVR) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 continues to strike against King Soopers. The union says there has been little to no progress made with Kroger/King Soopers.

“After four continuous days of negotiations, we’ve made little to no progress with Kroger/King Soopers. They still refuse to address the concerns and needs of our members, who have raised their voices on the picket lines, in the media, and around the bargaining table to demand a living wage for essential labor,” Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7 said Tuesday morning.

Negotiations are expected to resume on Tuesday in Denver.

“The Company’s failure to pay a livable wage here in Colorado is not the only reason the negotiations ended last night. King Soopers is still not committed to ensuring a safe workplace, protecting healthcare benefits for workers, or withdrawing numerous concessionary proposals designed to replace existing employees with gig workers. The Company continues to treat the workers with a lack of respect at the negotiating table just like they have in the workplace,” Cordova said. “We are deeply disappointed by this deterioration; we will return to the table today committed to securing a contract that meets these critical needs.”

King Soopers President Joe Kelley encouraged striking workers Sunday to have full knowledge of the “Last, Best and Final” offer that the union rejected.

Why the two are at an impasse

The union and King Soopers are at odds on contract negotiations with topics including wages, health care, safety and more. King Soopers provided this chart outlining the company’s offers to the union:

UFCW Local 7 workers in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas voted to strike against King Soopers just after the new year with the expiration of the existing contract looming on Jan. 8.

Multiple proposals have been submitted to the union but each has been rejected and the union has stayed firm with accusations of unfair labor practices that escalated into a lawsuit filed by the union.

One offer that included wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years was rejected prior to the expiration of the current contract. Union officials announced the intent to strike on Jan. 9.

The company’s latest proposal, a $170 million package that would raise wages over the next three years, including bonuses, and would invest in health care benefits “that would result in zero impact” to current premiums was not accepted by the union on Friday.