Wellington residents concerned about 2 mysterious dog disappearances

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in a small northern Colorado town wonder if the disappearances of two dogs are related.

In July 2019, “Eros” got loose in Wellington, near the Wyoming border. The next day, the husky-pit bull mix was found dead on the railroad tracks.

“Our kids’ friends, actually, ended up finding him on the railroad tracks,” says Kera Randles, Eros’ owner.

Randles suspects a dog killer is on the loose.

Then, a month ago, “Yuma,” a 6-year-old boxer-pit-Labrador mix, also got loose.

“My neighbor saw two men chasing my dog down the road,” says owner Dawn Feit.

Since then, Feit has tirelessly searched shelters.

“I have no idea whatsoever,” she adds.

Yuma has not been found.

When initially contacted last year about the death of Eros, a spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they had looked into the case, but did not believe there was a criminal element.

If you have any information about either case, you are asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.