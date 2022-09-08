DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has one of the highest percentages of British expats in the U.S., with the population of them being twice that of the entire United States. Thousands of them were shocked by Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday.

“I was just absolutely floored,” said Lindsay Grogan, who was born in England and has been in Denver for 37 years. “We thought she’d live forever. I’m very sad. I wish I was in England at the moment. It’s devastating. We all knew this day would come, we just weren’t prepared for it.

“She’s been the queen my whole life. I remember her at the Jubilee in 1977 and with my grandparents, the big street parties. I was at the unveiling of Winston Churchill’s statue and when I was 6 and I was on my grandfather’s shoulders, I saw the queen.

“She had a great life. She’s with Prince Philip now. We have to take pause and realize it’s the end of an era. My whole family’s upset and my friends in England are texting. I’m bombarded by texts. We’re all getting out our British flags out same as we did when Princess Diana died.”

Grogan, of Centennial, pointed out the queen worked until only a couple of days ago.

“I have huge admiration for her. We’ll never see the likes of her again,” she said.

More than 15,000 Coloradans were born in the U.K., according to the census. About 2.8% of Colorado’s foreign-born residents are from the U.K., as opposed to 1.5% of the U.S.’s foreign-born.