BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A well-known Boulder mechanic shop owner requires a kidney transplant, and his need highlights the growing nationwide shortage.

Charlie Bigsby, owner of Charlie’s Garage, has needed a new kidney for three and a half years, and as time passes, his health is steadily declining. He’s not alone: More than 88,000 people nationwide are on the waiting list, highlighting a great need.

His garage is a busy spot, too.

“On any given day, we have 15 to 30 cars showing up,” Bigsby said.

He’s been working through his dialysis, which has been keeping him alive while he waits. He’s always at his shop, working 8-5 Monday through Friday. Then, he goes home to 10 hours of dialysis, with his wife Marcie Bigsby by his side — even arranging his dialysis time so he can be done early each morning to be back at the shop.

“It kind of became part of our norm our everyday life. It affects what we do because we have to be home by a set time to get the machines set up,” Marcie said.

That level of care gives him a reputation for integrity and quality work, one with such an impact that 18 people were ready to give a piece of themselves, but weren’t matches.

That includes one of his regulars, John Chrisfield.

“He’s a man of character and he’s done good work for a heck of a lot of people and continues to do so, and to watch him work with everything he goes through with the dialysis he’s currently doing, that takes courage and that takes perseverance,” Chrisfield said.

Dialysis will only work for so long. Charlie needs a kidney, and soon, or his life’s work at the garage will be over.

“Just that right person to come along that’s actually a good match, one of those terribly altruistic people that wants to donate a piece of themselves to me. That’s all I’m really hoping for,” Charlie said.

If you’d like to learn more about kidney donation you can visit the National Kidney Registry website. Local church groups with Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center also have been integrally involved in Charlie’s journey.

There is also a Facebook page dedicated to his journey.