DENVER (KDVR) – Those of you who hold the Broncos near and dear to your heart wouldn’t likely argue with the sentiment that season hasn’t gone entirely to plan.

However, according to a new survey, you all are at least being polite about it.

It’s not a requirement to be polite at a football game, but some fans are more well-behaved than others.

NJ.Bet uncovered each team’s fan base’s average level of rudeness by surveying “1,150 Americans who regularly watch the NFL,” while also revealing each group’s rudest behavior.

Where Broncos fans rank among NFL’s least rude

(Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Heckle too much) Houston Texans (Get too drunk) Arizona Cardinals (Uses profanity) Indianapolis Colts (Heckle too much) Denver Broncos (Get too drunk) Carolina Panthers (Use profanity) Washington Commanders (Use profanity) San Francisco 49ers (Get too drunk) Miami Dolphins (Get too drunk) Tennessee Titans (Start fights) Minnesota Vikings (Get too drunk) Los Angeles Chargers (Heckle too Much) Cincinnati Bengals (Heckle too much) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mock opposing team/fans) Los Angeles Rams (Start fight) Kansas City Chiefs (Heckle too much) New Orleans Saints (Get too drunk) Detroit Lions (Heckle too much) Atlanta Falcons (Heckle too much) Baltimore Ravens (Start fight) Seattle Seahawks (Make game about themselves) Cleveland Browns (Get too drunk) New York Jets (Heckle too much) Buffalo Bills (Get too drunk) New York Giants (Heckle too much) Chicago Bears (Heckle too much) Green Bay Packers (Get too drunk) Pittsburgh Steelers (Mock opposing team/fans) New England Patriots (Mock opposing team/fans) Dallas Cowboys (Heckles too much) Las Vegas Raiders (Start fight) Philadelphia Eagles (Start fights (including with Santa))

One might wonder what kind of bar tabs average Broncos fan are running up to earn the title of “Gets too drunk,” while at the same time maintaining a hold on the No. 6 most polite spot.

(Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even an incident back in 2017 in which Broncos fans were involved in a brawl seems like a one-off occurrence in an uneventful fight history for those supporting the Broncos.

Broncos fans didn’t even get the “mocks other fans” moniker that supporters of the Patriots, Steelers and Tampa Bay garnered. It would appear that Broncos fans’ drinking abilities are what has caught the nation’s eye.

In conclusion, Broncos fans could — and should — wear this as a badge of honor. Stay classy, Denver.