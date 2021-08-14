Weld sheriff warning residents about police impersonator targeting women

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a police impersonator involved in numerous incidents of targeting and pulling over female drivers.

The incidents are happening near the town of Erie on both the Weld and Boulder sides of the county line.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man, about 6 feet tall, with average-length brown hair. He’s been described as wearing a black, button-down, short-sleeve shirt, black pants and a utility belt with a baton on his hip.

The most recent incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday when deputies responded to northbound Interstate 25 and Erie Parkway on a report of a suspicious person. The victim, a woman, told deputies she was just pulled over by a man driving a black sedan outfitted with red and blue lights mounted either inside near the top windshield or on the roof of the car.

The woman said the suspect asked her why she thought he had pulled her over and then asked for her license and registration. The woman noticed the suspect wasn’t wearing a badge and asked why he didn’t have it.

The suspect told the woman the badge was in his vehicle. The suspect invited the woman to step out of her car and to come back to his vehicle to see his badge. The woman then said she was going to call 911 to get his badge number. The suspect then returned to his car and drove away.

The call matches closely to two other incidents on July 26 and July 27 in the Erie Police Department’s jurisdiction. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a similar incident that occurred in about the last week.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to call 911 if they think they are being pulled over by a suspicious vehicle to confirm it’s a legitimate peace officer. Switch your hazards on to acknowledge the stop and pull over in a well-lit area. Ask dispatchers to remain on the line for the initial contact. Be sure to get a good description of the person and the vehicle, including a license plate number.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Deputy Chris Dalzell at (970) 400-4508.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.