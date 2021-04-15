Weld County to lift all COVID restrictions: What is your county planning?

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County government announced lifting all COVID restrictions following the expiration of the state COVID dial on Friday.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Weld County government will not issue COVID-19 restrictions and regulations that hinder an individual’s ability to manage the day-to-day decisions for themselves and their family, or a business’s right to run their establishment in a manner that works best for them and the consumers they serve,” a statement from the Weld County Board of Commissioners said.

Several other counties have made the same decision and more have said they will follow suit. Tri-County Health extended the state mandate for 30 days but will fully reopen if hospitalizations are low when it expires. Douglas County opted out of the Tri-County Health Department’s COVID guidelines and will lift all restrictions beginning on Friday.

Broomfield will implement a “simplified” dial beginning on Friday. Denver lifted the outdoor mask requirement on Wednesday and moved the county to Level Blue on the state COVID dial.

With the state relinquishing guidance to local authorities, many Coloradans are not sure what restrictions, if any, are in place where they live.