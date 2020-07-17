Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeking information in 24-year-old Sherry Parker cold case murder

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on a cold case from 24 years ago. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public as it takes a fresh look at the Sheryl Hahn Parker cold case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheryl Parker, who was better known as Sherry, was 41 when she disappeared 24 years ago. The Fort Collins resident was last seen alive the night of July 17, 1996, when she checked into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino.

Investigators said Sherry was at the motel to distance herself from her husband, Glenn Edward “Ed” Parker, who she was divorcing. Sherry was reported missing the next day on July 18, 1996. Her body was found July 26, 1996, floating in the St. Vrain River about two miles from the Budget Host Motel.

The Weld County Coroner determined Sherry died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide. Ed Parker was the main suspect in the investigation. He hired an attorney immediately after his wife’s body was found and has refused to be interviewed by law enforcement about her death.

Authorities say Ed currently lives in unincorporated Weld County between Fort Collins and Ault. He is now remarried to one of Sherry’s close friends.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Byron Kastilahn at (970) 400-2827 or bkastilahn@weldgov.com.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.