Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ near Kersey; Greeley woman ID’d as victim

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend near the small town of Kersey.

On Tuesday, the Weld County coroner identified the victim as Heather Franks, 48, of Greeley. The cause of death has not yet been released.

About noon on Sunday, the Weld and Larimer County sheriff’s offices executed a search warrant at a home at 26712 Weld County Rd. 45, which is between Greeley and Kersey.

The Larimer County detectives were in Weld County investigating the death of Stanley “Scott” Sessions, who was killed earlier this month. Kevin Dean Eastman, 48, was arrested in connection to that case.

While at the Weld County Road 45 home, deputies found Franks’ body. She had an active warrant on suspicion of homicide, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not say which homicide Franks was allegedly involved in or whether she was connected to Sessions.

“The Weld County Sheriff’s Office sought its own search warrant for the Weld County Road 45 property and is investigating Frank’s death. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Sessions’ homicide,” the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at: 970-356-4015. Anonymous tips can be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety.