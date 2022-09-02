WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and a woman who witnesses say shot a person in a road rage-motivated crime.

Deputies got the call and responded around 10:11 a.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 85 just north of where the highway intersects with Colorado 60 between Platteville and Gilcrest, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect’s truck is described as a 2007 – 2013 dark blue Toyota Tundra which was last seen traveling north or west on U.S. 85 near LaSalle. You can learn more about the suspects’ descriptions from the sheriff’s office news release.

While deputies believe this is an isolated incident, the sheriff’s office is encouraging the public not to approach the suspects, because they are armed, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on this case can leave an anonymous tip with Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.