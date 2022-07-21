WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff has a unique proposal to the public: donate to a good cause and you can get a chance to shave his head.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations between July 21 and July 28. The top donor will be selected to shave the hair off Sheriff Steve Reams’ head.

And Reams isn’t alone.

The entire Professional Standards Unit for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is shaving their heads in support of their co-worker, Erin Boyd. Boyd was diagnosed with breast cancer and is receiving chemotherapy, according to the sheriff’s office. The single mom has already decided to shave her head, instead of waiting for the disease and treatment to take it.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who want to help to write out a check to “Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse” and drop it off at the front desk of headquarters at 1950 O St. in Greeley from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The sheriff’s office asks that you include your name, mailing address and phone number on the envelope.

The deadline for donations is noon on Thursday, July 28.