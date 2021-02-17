Weld County receives $9.8M to help residents struggling with rent, utility payments

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Weld County announced it received $9.8 million dollars from the federal government to help its residents struggling to pay rent and utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weld County Director of Finance and Administration Don Warden said its four times more money than it expected to receive from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program. The program makes available $25 billion to states, U.S. Territories, local governments and Indian tribes to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money will be given to Weld County residents who meet the follow criteria:

Weld County resident qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Resident demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

In a press release from the county, it said priority will be given to households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median, and to eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance.

Visit Weld County’s site to learn more or to apply.