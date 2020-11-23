Weld County names new training center after fallen officer

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sam Brownlee Training Center will be the name of a new law enforcement training center, the Weld County Board of Commissioners announced Monday.

The name honors Weld County Deputy Sam Brownlee who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 23, 2010,

“Thank you to Sheriff Reams and the deputies present for coming today,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “It is truly an honor to Sam to have this training center be in his name.”

The facility will include a shooting range, a K-9 training area, fitness training course classrooms, offices, a gun cleaning area, a garage and break areas.

The new training facility will be located at 58676 County Road 23 in Carr. It is planned to be fully operational by spring of 2022.