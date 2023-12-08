DENVER (KDVR) — A Weld County man will serve decades in prison for the harm he committed against children, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro Orozco, 33, of Weld County, was sentenced this week to serve 96 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting multiple children.

Orozco was found guilty by a jury on July 31 of:

Sexual assault on a child: Position of trust with a victim less than 15 and as part of a pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Sexual assault on a child: Position of trust with a pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child: Pattern of abuse

14 counts of aggravated sex offense, which are sentence-enhancing charges

The Greeley Police Department investigated Orozco and found the crimes were committed over three years while the defendant was on parole for an unrelated felony.

“He not only committed these crimes against them, he changed them,” a prosecutor for the case said at sentencing.

Further information will not be released by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office because of the victims’ ages.