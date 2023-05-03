GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County District Attorney announced a Weld County man has been sentenced to 244 years in prison for participation in a drug trafficking organization in Greeley.

Jose Gonzalez-Victoria, 58, was convicted of 18 charges as follows:

Two counts of money laundering

One count of conspiracy: controlled substances

Seven counts of conspiracy: controlled substances, 14- 225 grams

Five counts of conspiracy: controlled substances, more than

225 grams

225 grams Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance

The Weld County Task Force investigated the drug organization Gonzalez-Victoria is associated with from May 2020 to August 2020.

The investigation — conducted through a wiretap — revealed Gonzalez-Victoria was receiving large shipments of narcotics from the Denver metro area, Las Vegas and Phoenix. According to the Weld County DA, law enforcement intercepted 88 pounds of methamphetamine traveling to Gonzalez-Victoria northbound on Weld County Road 49, though the DA did not confirm whether this is what led to his final arrest.

Weld County DA said the investigation also revealed Gonzalez-Victoria working transactions for multiple pounds of methamphetamine, multiple ounces of cocaine and thousands of pills containing Fentanyl.

May 28, Weld County District Court Judge Vicente Vigil decided on a 244-year prison sentence within the Colorado Department of Corrections.