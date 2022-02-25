WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —A jury has convicted a Lochbuie man of shooting at two officers in 2019.

Matthew Cotter, 21, shot at Sergeants Christopher Pelton and Jeremy Sagner as they were responding to an armed suspect call. Pelton was shot in the face, surviving his injuries.

Cotter also shot at Sagner, but Sagner did not report being hit.

The jury in the case convicted Cotter on Wednesday. He faces 48 to 96 years in prison and is convicted on 12 counts relating to the incident.

The sentencing hearing will take place on May 12.