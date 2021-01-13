Weld County man arrested after ramming deputy’s car with front loader

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement, a Weld County man was arrested Tuesday night after he rammed a sheriff’s deputy’s car with a front loader.

Mark Robert Hamilton, 61, was arrested on suspicion of one count each of attempted second-degree assault and attempted vehicular assault, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

The incident started around 4 p.m., when a deputy went to Hamilton’s home in the 25400 block of Weld County Road 49 and attempted to serve Hamilton with a protection order. The protection order was issued for a dispute with a neighbor.

When the deputy arrived at Hamilton’s home, Hamilton refused to speak with him, inaccurately saying the deputy didn’t have jurisdiction.

The deputy remained on the property for several minutes, but Hamilton still refused to speak with him. Then Hamilton appeared in the driveway behind the controls of a front loader carrying a large bale of hay.

Hamilton pulled in behind the deputy’s vehicle, which was unoccupied, rammed it and attempted to push it off the property.

After pushing the deputy’s vehicle several yards down the driveway, Hamilton turned the front loader toward the deputy and chased him.

At one point, Hamilton exited the cab and was given commands to get on the ground. When he failed to comply, the deputy deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful.

Hamilton then went back into his house and barricaded himself inside.

Patrol deputies at the scene then spent several hours trying to contact Hamilton by cell phone, text and a loudspeaker. Eventually, the Weld County Regional SWAT Team was activated and arrived around 7:45 p.m.

After more attempts to establish contact, Hamilton was eventually taken into custody without further incident at 9:06 p.m. after the SWAT team deployed five rounds of tear gas. There were no injuries reported.

If you have more information about this case, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking tipsters to call 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.