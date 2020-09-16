Weld County K9 team finds over half a million in meth during traffic stop

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Narcotics detection dog Loki proved to be very good boy when he sniffed out over 88 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on August 30.

A WCSO K9 team recently assisted with a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of more than $500,000 in methamphetamine. Details in the release. pic.twitter.com/VqTLUfLZlE — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) September 16, 2020

Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Fortin and Loki assisted the Colorado State Patrol during a traffic stop about 8 miles south of Kersey.

The Weld County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration coordinated the traffic stop as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Two men inside the vehicle during the stop, Arturo Mercado and Jesus Arturo Gonzalez, were taken into custody.

Contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information regarding this case.