WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Last week, a police K9 went on a new adventure, rappelling out of a second-story window.

Kenzi, a K9 officer with Weld County Sheriff’s Office experienced her first rappelling lesson during the Rocky Mountain Tactical Team Association annual conference in Park Meadows. The training took place at the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility.

Kenzi’s human partner, Deputy Sean Jenneiahn was there too, of course, helping Kenzi learn how to hold suspects accountable for their actions.

Watch Kenzi’s rappelling video here.