Weld County joins ‘Meat IN’ day following Gov. Polis’ proclamation of ‘MeatOUT day’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Board of Commissioners will formally proclaim Wednesday as Weld County Ranching, Livestock and “Meat-IN” day, following a declaration by Governor Jared Polis for “MeatOUT” day.

“When Governor Polis declared March 20 as MeatOUT day, it was a slap in the face to the thousands of ranching and farm families across this state,” said Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno. “It was yet another hit against rural Colorado.”

During a COVID-19 update last week, Gov. Polis was asked about the proclamation.

“We do hundreds of these proclamations. We’d love to have Colorado beef appreciation day. shared Polis. “One of my quarantine hobbies was learning to really develop techniques around cooking some of the underappreciated cuts, including flanks and round steak. I would put my brisket against anybody’s brisket in the state,” shared Polis.

According to a release, Weld County has long been the state’s leading county in agricultural products sold, bringing in $2 billion dollars annually. Approximately 85% of that revenue comes from the sale of livestock, poultry and products alone.

“It would have been one thing to say he promotes a plant-based diet,” said Commissioner Mike Freeman. “Instead, he decided to perpetuate broad-based falsehoods that eating meat leads to bad health and animal cruelty. Irresponsible!”

“Once again the Governor is picking winners and losers,” said Commissioner Scott James. “He’s insistent on promoting some businesses at the expense of harming others.”

“I am insulted by the Governor’s actions,” said Commissioner Perry Buck. “My family has a long tradition of agriculture in this county. My friends, neighbors and constituents also have roots deep in agriculture. To dismiss their heritage and their livelihood is unconscionable.”

“Our farmers and ranchers are the original stewards of our environment,” said Commissioner Lori Saine. “To those serving us in one of Colorado’s first industries, this seems like a pre-emptive strike against agriculture.”

The commissioners announced they are inviting farming and ranching families to join them at the Wednesday board meeting at 9 a.m. for the reading of the proclamation at the Weld County Administration Building in Greeley.