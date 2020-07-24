Weld County investigators seek information on skeletal remains found 2 years ago

Artistic rendering of what the man might have looked like when he was alive

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office are seeking information about a John Doe discovered in December 2018 near Fort Lupton.



Backpack found near the remains and rendering of what the man might have looked like when alive

On Dec. 7, 2018 skeletal remains were found several yards from the South Platte River near U.S. 85 and Colo. 52.

Officals believe the man was a transient and that he died in 2016 or earlier.

Investigators say the remains belong to a Caucasian man, age 45 to 65 years old, who was 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

The following items on or near John Doe when his remains were discovered:

A green, grey and orange backpack

A worn Colorado Division of Water Resources baseball cap

Black, extra-large Paradox windbreaker jacket and pants

Black and silver wire rim sunglasses

Kirkland brand blue jeans

Size 12, men’s Keens brown and grey hiking boots

Gray hiking socks

A black and white, heart-shaped stone charm approximately 1 inch in diameter.

Black Hanes boxer briefs

A black, 2004 or older Toyota car key in a black, Swiss Gear wallet

A Buck folding pocketknife

A Red, Ezred LED flashlight

Computer cables for connecting antiquated computer equipment

A 1/2-inch long rubber chicken

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dayle Rosebrock (970) 400-2889 or Cold Case Det. Byron Kastilahn (970) 400-2827 or Chief Deputy Coroner Joey Weiner at (970) 400-4990.