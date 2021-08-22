Weld County Humane Society at capacity, looking to ‘clear the shelter’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Animal shelters nationwide are participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign, and volunteers hope the effort can help relieve capacity issues.

The Humane Society of Weld County is at capacity, and volunteers are actively working to make sure they can place as many dogs and cats as they can with loving families.

To encourage an increase in adoptions, the shelter is pushing 50% off on adoptions until Sept. 11.

There were 30 adoptions on Saturday at the Humane Society of Weld County, but more animals keep coming in. They’re expecting about 20 cats to arrive soon due to a hoarding situation. All summer long, more animals kept coming.

“It was May that we saw a 46% increase in our intakes from last May,” said Sarah Morrill of the Humane Society of Weld County.

The Weld County location is seeing more strays, while other shelters are seeing more pets as people return to the office following months of working from home.

“We have volunteers and staff [who] are working around the clock to make sure that these animals have the care that they need,” Morrill said.

On Saturday, Morrill and her team focused on behavioral training as they try to keep dogs in homes. On Sunday, the focus was an open house, showing people behind the scenes at the shelter while training new volunteers. Click here to learn more about the organization.