Weld County horse euthanized, man cited for animal cruelty in neglect case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office cited a man with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty after a horse was discovered with severe founder, a long-term painful condition affecting horses’ feet.

“Essentially, the horse’s hooves were so overgrown it was too painful for it to walk,” said Rebeca Farris, a Weld County Sheriff’s Office animal control officer.

Weld County deputies responded to a report of animal neglect at a property located in unincorporated Weld near Briggsdale on Monday.

Veterinarians were called to the scene on Tuesday and determined the condition was too severe for rehabilitation, so the horse was euthanized. They estimated that the horse’s hooves had not been trimmed in one or two years.

The horse’s owner was cited with one count of animal neglect, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 18 months in jail.