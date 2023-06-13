PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado has been getting a lot of rain lately, and like most people say, “We need the moisture.” But according to a Weld County farmer, too much of a good thing is not good.

Joe Miller, of Miller Farms, has been working the soil here all of his life. The 60-year-old will be the first to tell you all this H2O has had an impact on his farm. And it is not all good.

“It needs sun. It’s kind of like gas in your car. If you don’t put gas in, it doesn’t go. You don’t put sun in the crops, they don’t grow,” Miller said.

In any given year, Miller Farms will grow squash, peppers, onions, cantaloupe and sweet corn. This year, Miller said all this water has altered operations. When weather affects the farm, he says, it will affect your family.

Farmers affected by weeks of rain and clouds

Dave Carter is a volunteer manager for the Broomfield Farmer’s Market and is well aware of the “too much of a good thing” scenario.

“For produce folks right now, it’s a challenge because the weather has been so cool and cloudy. We got the moisture that we’ve lacked the last few years but we don’t have the heat in the sunshine,” Carter said.

So far, no crops at Miller Farms have been lost. But a delay in delivery can be just as bad.

“It works out, in the end, costing us money. Less to sell, less income. It just delays it,” Miller said.

Joe Miller said he knows the sun is out there, somewhere.