Weld County family loses mom and brother in separate motorcycle crashes

MILLIKEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Milliken family is coping with double heartbreak after losing two family members in separate motorcycle crashes in recent weeks.

Michael Everett Jr. died in a crash on April 5 near his home in Berthoud.

His mother, Diane Everett, passed away in a motorcycle crash last Saturday while participating in a memorial ride to honor her son.

Diane Everett lost control of her bike on a sharp turn and crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Diane Everett was on a 2012 Honda CBR heading westbound on Larimer County Road 12. Troopers said “she failed to negotiate the curve” and went off the right side of the road.

She went into a ditch, hit a drainage pipe and went airborne. She was ejected off the motorcycle, police reported. CSP said speed is suspected as a contributing factor.

“I noticed a lot of people were telling us to slow down and we started seeing bike parts. I saw her. She was laying on her stomach, unconscious,” said Josh Everett, Diane’s step-son, who was also a part of the memorial ride for his brother.

“I knew. I just had a feeling, and I didn’t want it to be like that, but I knew,” added Amanda Everett, Josh’s sister.

For Josh and Amanda Everett and their father, Michael, life goes on. However, the family will never be the same as they are now mourning the loss of two of the people they cherished most.

“Knowing he went out on a motorcycle, it’s hard to believe, because it’s like the bike was a part of him,” said Josh, speaking about his brother, Michael Jr.

However, the Everetts say their mom and brother died enjoying a hobby they love. Amanda plans to keep on riding her bike. Josh isn’t sure.

“I know people always say get back on the horse just because it bucked you off, but we’ll see,” Josh said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.