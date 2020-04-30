Weld County gives more than $477,000 worth of PPE to front-line workers

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Government says they have purchased more than $477,000 in personal protective equipment (PPE) to give to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These workers include paramedics, doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers, state troopers, deputies and firefighters.

“We are extremely appreciative of the efforts of our first responders and medical responders,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “These PPE donations allow medical staff and first responders in Weld County to protect themselves against COVID-19 while treating those who need it most in our communities.”

The donations include 119 pairs of gloves, 80,218 face masks, 13,676 isolation and surgical gowns, 60 bottles of hand sanitizer, 24 boxes of disinfecting wipes, 440 pairs of goggles and 700 face shields.

Weld County says they submitted requests to the state for testing supplies and PPE in early March, but the requests went unfulfilled.

Vendors that could provide the county with PPE were then contacted.

“During emergencies we make sure to track all expenses by purchasing resources, such as PPE and supplies for the COVID-19 response, through the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Logistics section,” said Weld County Director of the Office of Emergency Management Roy Rudisill. “If there is funding available to help reimburse the county, we have the necessary documentation to provide to the state and/or federal agency supporting the emergency response grant program.”

Weld County says community organizations have also stepped up to donate PPE:

Aims Community College donated 810 face masks, 123 face shields, 300 isolation gowns and 6,575 pairs of gloves.

University of Northern Colorado donated 1,100 face masks.

WeldWerks Brewing Company donated 330 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Weld RE-2 Eaton school district donated 79 boxes of gloves and 200 surgical masks.

Weld RE-5J Johnstown/Milliken school district donated 24 boxes of sanitizing wipes and 24 boxes of gloves.

Weld RE-4 Severance/Windsor school district donated a busload of 790 containers of disinfecting wipes, 31 bottles of hand sanitizer and 50 surgical/isolation gowns.

Anyone who would like to donate PPE can call (970) 400-5172 or (970) 400-5173 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to arrange a time for your items to be picked up.