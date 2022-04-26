GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — After he was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman last year, Weld County Sheriff Deputy John Maedel has been formally charged by the District Attorney.

Maedel has been charged with felony stalking, and two counts of misdemeanor harassment. He will see a judge and be advised on charges on June 13 at 9:00 a.m.

An investigation conducted by the Greeley Police Department revealed WCSO Deputy John Maedel allegedly started sending a female victim text messages and calling her last December, and it progressed to him following her and threatening her.

The victim was granted a temporary restraining order against Maedel on April 8 which is what prompted WCSO to launch the investigation by Greeley PD.

As of April 14, Maedel was on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to WCSO. FOX31 is reaching out to the sheriff’s office for an update on that investigation and his status with the department.