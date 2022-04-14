GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on suspicion of stalking, domestic violence and harassment Thursday.

An investigation conducted by the Greeley Police Department revealed WCSO Deputy John Maedel allegedly started sending a female victim text messages and calling her last December, and it progressed to him following her and threatening her.

The victim was granted a temporary restraining order against Maedel on April 8 which is what prompted WCSO to launch the investigation by Greeley PD.

Maedel is on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to WCSO.