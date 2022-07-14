WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The investigational pursuit of a stolen skid steer led Weld County deputies to the discovery of stolen property estimated to carry a value in excess of $200,000.

Early Monday morning at roughly 8:30 a.m., the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said that they were responding to a report of a stolen skid steer, which is a piece of machinery that looks like a smaller-sized tractor with arms designed to lift heavy objects.

Once they arrived at the property on the 19000 block of Weld County Road 28, which is nine miles east of Platteville, two men fled the scene. After further inspection, the deputies didn’t find the skid steer, but what they did find was worth a lot more.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office recovers $200k in stolen vehicles east of Platteville (Credit: WCSO)

$200,000 worth of property recovered

Three stolen pickup trucks

A 40-foot long camper

A Jeep that had not been reported as stolen presumed to be the target of an unreported theft



The Jeep’s value has not been added to the total figure as it is still the focus of an ongoing investigation, but aside from that, all vehicle owners have since been notified.

The two suspects who fled the property when deputies arrived are still on the run, but if you have any information in regards to their identity, or know anything that could lead to the closing of this investigation, please reach out to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You could be eligible for a reward if your input leads to an arrest.