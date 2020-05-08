Weld County coroner identifies 13-year-old who drowned in Windsor lake

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenage boy who drowned in a Windsor lake on Thursday afternoon.

Mason Mages, 13, was canoeing with his 8-year-old brother at Pelican Lakes when a strong, sudden gust of wind overturned the boat.

The younger brother was able to make it to shore but Mason was unable to remain afloat, the coroner’s office said.

His body was recovered by a dive team of firefighters.

An official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy and lab results are completed.