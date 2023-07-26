DENVER (KDVR) — Twenty-seven years ago to the day, Sheryl “Sherry” Lynn Parker’s body was found in a river near a motel in northern Colorado. Her death was ruled a homicide, and to this day, investigators are still working to determine what happened to her.

On the anniversary of her death, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for information related to Sherry’s death.

Sherry was a Fort Collins resident and was last seen alive on the night of July 17, 1996, when she checked into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino near Loveland. Her husband, Ed Parker, told police she left their home following an argument.

Ed was the one who initially reported her as missing.

Investigators learned that Sherry went to the motel to separate herself from her husband. She had been planning on divorcing Ed.

A few days later on July 23, 1996, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Ed and his brother called deputies to report that they had found Sherry’s car parked at a motel. Investigators confirmed Sherry had recently used her credit card at the motel.

On July 26, Sherry’s body was found in the St. Vrain River. Investigators determined she died from blunt force trauma.

Almost three decades later, law enforcement is still asking for information on her death.

Ed and Sherry’s daughter Shelley Diller, who was 15 at the time, is looking for justice. She spoke with FOX31 in 2021 on the 25th anniversary of this cold case.

“I know that if those people would come forward and say what they knew, then she finally would get the justice that she definitely deserves,” Diller said.

If you have any information on the cold case, you are asked to contact Detective Byron Kastilahn with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2827.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can also submit through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward.