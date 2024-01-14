WELD COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — As the temperature dips back down along the plains, staff at the Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary are prepping their residents for another cold night.

The non-profit, located in Weld County, rescues abused and neglected farm animals. Lanette Cook, the humane education coordinator, said these animals are like family to them.

“We have residents that are as small as little chickens and ducks all the way up to our big 2,000-pound cows. We have pigs, we have goats and sheep,” Lynette Cook said. “Everybody has a right to joy, to home, to happiness, and we’re just really proud and excited that we are able to provide that space for all these incredible residents we have here.”

While some are better equipped to handle the cold, Cook said it’s all hands on deck to keep their some 140 residents healthy and warm.

“Our sheep, our goats and our bird residents will get extra pine shavings. They have panel heaters that are installed in their different areas that help keep them warm,” Cook said. “Our pigs and our cows will get extra straw and they will also get a whole lot of blankets.”

Kara Brock and Jackson Encinias with the care team tell FOX31 they learn something new every day.

“We’ve learned how to keep water unfrozen, and if not, how can we unfreeze it. We’ve learned how to keep people warm better, who needs insulation and who doesn’t,” Brock said. “Our equines are especially good at keeping warm in this type of weather. They’re a little bit more built for it. Residents like our chickens tend to struggle a bit more.”

During freezing temperatures, Encinias said they usually move the smaller residents inside the barns and stock up on blankets.

“Everyone needs a blanket when it’s cold at night and jackets just help them stay a bit more comfortable during the day,” Encinias said.

The team said they’re waiting out the cold and looking forward to some double-digit temperatures.

“I’d say it’s about keeping the residents entertained while they’re locked in and not going crazy, so we provide some extra enrichment and things for them to play with so they’re not getting bored inside,” Brock said.