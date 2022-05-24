GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — During Mental Health Awareness Month, there is a bigger emphasis on what Colorado can do to improve services for students.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is participating in a roundtable Tuesday, with students and faculty at Golden High School to discuss success stories through programs like Sources of Strength.

Weiser will also be joined by Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland.

