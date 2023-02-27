ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Indie band Weezer will be making a stop in the Mile High City this summer, the band announced Monday.

It’s one of the band’s 30 stops in their Indie Rock Roadtrip.

For the Aug. 28 show at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Weezer will be joined by Spoon and White Reaper.

Fans can sign up for the mailing list to get access to a presale happening Wednesday at 11 a.m., and the general sale will happen Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

You can find additional information on the band’s website here.

The last time the band performed in Englewood was in 2018.