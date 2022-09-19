DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away. Weeks later, there’s an incredible update to her story.

Inside Brewery Bar II, It’s more than just the drinks turning locals into regulars.

“I do everything from running food, bussing tables, bartending serving tables,” employee Dude Olguin said. “Pretty much whatever they need me to do.”

Olguin recently did something that’s now painting him as a local woman’s hero.

“His humanity, it just restores my faith in good people,” patron Raquel Aiken said.

After playing tennis three weeks ago, Aiken grabbed her keys out of her bag and didn’t realize she dropped her late fiancé’s engagement ring in the process. It wasn’t until she got home that night that she realized she lost something so meaningful to her.

A precious gem in the mud

“I was getting ready to go to my third job the next day. I was just going to my car, and I just happened to look down,” Olguin said.

In the mud, Olguin found a large engagement ring but didn’t know who it belonged to or how much it was worth.

“My first reaction, you know, temptation — maybe go pawn it or to find a jeweler to tell me more about it,” he said. “But really, my faith told me just to hold onto it and just wait and listen.”

Waiting and listening for weeks with this precious ring in his car, customers, who happened to be FOX31 viewers, gave Olguin a sign.

“A lot of people here had seen me on TV and we’re talking about the ring,” Aiken said.

“When they were talking about her losing a ring, I was like, all right, I’m going to talk to her about it,” Olguin said.

Last week, Aiken came into the restaurant and Olguin asked her a specific question about the description of her missing ring.

“He went to his car, he came back and there was the ring,” Aiken said. “Immediately I was in tears, I couldn’t believe it. I mean, it’s just, it’s a miracle.”

A reward for the return of priceless jewelry

Even more special, the bar where she got the ring back used to be one of her late fiancé Tim’s favorite places to frequent.

“It definitely reconnected me again with my fiancé,” Aiken said. “The fact of where it was found and how it was found and an employee that works here at a place he loves. The whole connection is really, really amazing and a true blessing.”

In Aiken’s missing ring signs posted around town, she offered a reward for the return of her important memento.

“I told her, the payment for me is our friendship, like that’s all I really needed was her to know that she had a ring and we’re going to be lifetime friends,” Olguin said.

Olguin has five children being homeschooled currently. He hopes his kind act can serve as a real-life example of what integrity is.