Weekend work at Union Station to impact light rail service

DENVER (KDVR) – RTD says it is conducting routine maintenance and inspections at Denver Union Station that will impact commuter rail service on multiple lines this weekend.

Service on the N Line to and from Union Station will be interrupted over a 48-hour period beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of service on Sunday.

Travel on the B and G Lines will be impacted over a 24-hour period beginning Sunday. Regular service for all lines will resume Monday.

N Line

RTD is offering bus shuttle service for N Line customers between Union Station and 48th and Brighton/National Western Center Station beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of service on Sunday. The expanded shuttle service will accommodate the work at Union Station as well as Denver’s Park Avenue Bridge and Roadways Improvements project.

N Line customers at Union Station can access the shuttle at Gate 19.

A shuttle stop for the 48th & Brighton/National Western Center Station is located on the track side of Brighton Boulevard, across from the post office. N Line trains will operate as normal between 48th and Brighton/National Western Center Station and Eastlake/124th Station.

B/G Lines

For the duration of the 24-hour outage on Sunday, the agency’s B Line service will NOT include Union Station. The B Line will run as normal between 41st/Fox and Westminster stations.

B Line customers traveling into Union Station from Westminster may connect to the G Line at Pecos Junction or 41st/Fox stations. The anticipated layover to transfer to the G Line is approximately 22 minutes. To minimize delays, riders who normally park at Westminster Station may consider parking at Pecos Junction or 41st/Fox stations and taking the G Line from there.

B Line customers traveling from Union Station should board the G Line at Union Station at one minute after the hour and switch to the B Line at 41st/Fox or Pecos Junction stations.

The G Line will be operating on track 8 at Union Station. The anticipated layover to transfer to the B Line at 41 st /Fox Station is approximately nine minutes.

/Fox Station is approximately nine minutes. All trains at 41 st /Fox Station will use track 2.

/Fox Station will use track 2. The G Line will arrive and depart on Union Station track 8.

Customers should anticipate delays due to the maintenance work and are encouraged to explore alternate routes on the RTD website if their trips are impacted by the rail closure.