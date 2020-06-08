Weekend storms damage Brighton cemetery, century old gravestones

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour tore through the Brighton area Saturday, causing widespread tree damage throughout the town.

The storm took a toll on Elmwood Cemetery on the south end of the town.

“I drove through this morning and I just cried for all the people who have loved ones here. It’s just devastating,” said Marilyn Haffner, a longtime Brighton resident.

Haffner says she came to check on the graves of her son, grandson and mother.

Those were untouched, but others were still covered in debris from downed trees Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of large trees fell throughout the cemetery.

Some of the roots caused gravestones to be ripped from the ground.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Brighton. It’s such a small group of community-minded people and so it’s devastating for the entire town,” said Haffner.

A large pine tree in front of the old City Hall also came down in the storm.

The tree is a regular part of Brighton’s Christmas celebration and was nearly 100 years old.