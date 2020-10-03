Weekend search planned for missing Larimer County boy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Search efforts continue near the Wyoming border for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday.

Hunter Denny was reported missing about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have been searching for him since then, according to the sheriff’s office.

Denny left his home about 3 p.m. Tuesday following a disagreement with his family. The home is located near Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore. It is close to the Wyoming border.

Dozens of people are expected to hold a search event for Hunter Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office has requested all volunteers looking to help contact them directly, to provide a coordinated search effort. That number for volunteers is 970-980-2501.

Denny is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing bluejeans, a tan Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap and possibly a green T-shirt.