AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A nonprofit that provides families with essential baby gear is in dire need of donations to keep up with a sudden rise in demand.

WeeCycle collects donations of new and gently used baby gear, wipes, baby food and diapers. They help more than 1,200 families every month, according to executive director Morgan Seibel.

“I’ve been with WeeCycle for 15 years now and there’s items that we normally have a surplus of, and we’re even out of those items, so really across the board we need baby gear of all kinds,” Seibel said.

In the last month, Seibel said WeeCycle has seen a 63% increase in requests for sleep solutions like cribs, toddler beds, bassinets and strollers.

“A lot of the COVID-related benefits have expired for families, so as household expenses are going up and benefits are going down, and of course inflation, families are left with having to navigate that same need with fewer dollars,” Seibel said.

Car seats see rise in demand at WeeCycle

She said they’ve also seen a 27% increase in requests for car seats.

“Any car seat that WeeCycle gets in, first we check for expirations and any recalls and then we have our donors certify that their car seat has never been in an accident before,” Seibel said. “If they don’t meet that criteria, we have a recycling program.”

WeeCycle’s program administrator, Nick Ziegler, said they partner with Colorado State Patrol to recycle car seats.

“Last year, we recycled over 750 car seats and kept them out of landfills,” Ziegler said. “So even though we may not be able to give a car seat another new life, we are always trying to find different streams to make sure we are acting substantially as a community member with all of the products donated to us.”

Right now, Seibel said they are asking for donations of cribs (manufactured in 2012 or newer), strollers, bassinets, pack-and-plays, baby monitors, humidifiers, safety gates and car seats. For a list of all the items WeeCycle collects, click here.

WeeCycle is hosting a series of pop-up gear collections across the Denver metro area in April. Donations can also be dropped off at the WeeCycle warehouse every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and every Thursday from 12-4 p.m.

The warehouse is located at 20 S. Havana St., Suite 210, in Aurora.

Seibel said they’re always looking for volunteers to help process and distribute donations. More information on how to volunteer is available here.

Upcoming WeeCycle gear collection events

Tuesday, April 25, 9-11 a.m.

Southeast Denver Pediatrics, Denver location: 2121 S. Oneida St, Denver, west side of the building

Thursday, April 20, 4-8 p.m.

Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake Brewhouse: 1625 Perry St., Denver (This event is focusing on collecting car seats. Accident-free, non-expired car seats will be passed along to families in need, other car seats will be recycled.)

Saturday, April 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

WeeCycle warehouse: 20 S. Havana St., Suite 210, Aurora

Monday, April 24, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, Golden: 17701 W. 16th Ave., Golden, lower parking lot on the south side of the building