Wednesday morning commute: What to expect and how to prepare

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will push into the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening leading to a slick and slow Wednesday morning commute.

Heavier snow will build in Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning which is expected to bring big impacts to the morning commute. There will be several inches of accumulation already with icy and snow-packed roads on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Snow will be actively falling across most of eastern Colorado Wednesday morning during the commute. In addition, there will already be about three-quarters of the total expected accumulation for the entire storm event on the ground.

Totals by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning will range from 2 to 5 inches east of Interstate 25 in metro Denver and 4 to 7 inches for areas west of the interstate into the foothills.

These snow totals along with temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning will keep ice and snow on the roads for most of the morning drive. The secondary and neighborhood roads along with bridges and overpasses will likely have the worst road conditions.

The Pinpoint Weather Team urges people to leave with plenty of extra time Wednesday morning or stay home if they don’t have to be on the roads.