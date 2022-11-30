DENVER (KDVR) — There are plenty of shopping days left before Christmas, but only one day left to make a difference in someone’s life. Wednesday is the last day for the FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign.

Today, Nov. 30, 2022, is the very last day to donate a warm winter coat to the Coats for Colorado campaign.

Kasina Swartz, manager of the Broadway location of Dependable Cleaners, is processing, sorting, and distributing coats to various nonprofits throughout Colorado.

“What were last year’s numbers? Forty-seven thousand. What’s this year’s? Thirty-five thousand. It’s not bad. It’s acceptable! It’s great! Thirty-five thousand more people will have a coat that didn’t have one before!” said Swartz.

What is still needed on this very last day is for you to donate a good, used or new warm winter coat. You know, the one in your closet you don’t wear any longer.

Men’s coats, women’s coats, and kid’s coats, we need lots of coats for kids.

There are 24 shopping days left until Christmas, but only one day left to donate a coat and warm your heart.

To donate is easy! Just drop off your good condition, warm winter coat to any Dependable Cleaners along the Front Range and in Castle Rock and Boulder too.