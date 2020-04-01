Wednesday is Census Day. Here’s how to complete your questionnaire online

DENVER (KDVR) — As of Tuesday, 38% of Colorado households had completed the 2020 Census. Wednesday is Census Day, when people are encouraged to complete their census questionnaire and be counted.

So far, Douglas County has the highest census response rate of Colorado’s 64 counties, with 46.3% of households having completed their questionnaire as of Tuesday. Grand County currently has the lowest response rate at 1.7%.

For the first time, Americans can complete their census questionnaire online.

The process is simple: Visit the 2020 Census website and answer the questions about who lives in your household.

The entire process takes about 10 minutes.

LINK: 2020 Census website

People can also complete their questionnaire by calling 844-330-2020.

Alternatively, people can complete their questionnaire by filling out the form sent to homes and mailing it back to the government.

The census helps the federal government determine where hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for roads, schools and countless other services are allocated.

In keeping track of population, the census also helps determine how states are represented in Congress.

During the 2010 Census, Colorado had an estimated 5.03 million residents. In 2019, the state had an estimated 5.76 million residents, an increase of 14.5%. The rapid growth is expected to result in Colorado gaining a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Census responses are confidential and protected by law.