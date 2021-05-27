Wedding vendors in Denver start to rebound from pandemic losses

DENVER (KDVR) — Like many other industries, the wedding industry in Colorado was hit hard during the pandemic.

But new data shows it’s making a significant rebound.

The data compiled by Zola surveyed 468 wedding vendors, including many here in the Denver-metro area.

The research revealed two-thirds of wedding vendors in Denver feel incredibly confident about their bookings for 2021.

To make up for losses in 2020, about 58% of vendors in the Mile High City say they’re shifting a lot of their wedding dates to weekdays in order to pick up extra clients.

The research from Zola shows in the Denver area alone, wedding vendors were only able to service about 25% of the wedding dates they would normally service during a given year in 2020, which hit them hard.

“This lead to a pretty significant financial loss for a lot of vendors. We actually saw in Denver that the financial loss was about 65% of [wedding vendors] said the loss was under $100,000. Which is a little bit better than some of the other cities we surveyed. But for about 18%, the loss was above $100,000 which is pretty significant,” said Emily Forrest, Zola’s Director of Communications.

The data also shows in Denver, 50% of bookings for 2021 are re-bookings from 2020.

That’s significant because nationally, that figure is around 24%.

Nationally, the average cost of a wedding in 2021 is a little more than $30,000.