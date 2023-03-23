The work of photographer and videographer at the wedding. The camera and lens.

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado photographer who was accused of withholding tens of thousands of dollars in payments and leaving newlyweds without photos of their big day has been charged.

Suzanne Nevill of Suzanne Nevill Photography was charged with theft by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. This charge follows a lengthy investigation stemming from complaints made in 2021.

Nevill was accused of booking weddings and then last minute, backing out with dramatic excuses as to why. Fellow photographers and associates would step up and help Nevill but then never receive their payments.

“She told me the photographer she hired ‘broke her leg’ so she needed to hire someone immediately and it was an emergency,” said Rekira Luketic, an Ohio wedding photographer.

Associates would step up to help, feeling sorry for Nevill. But after shooting the weddings, a promised second payment deposit would never come, which meant the brides didn’t get their pictures because the substitute photographer was never paid.

In 2021, Nevill told the Problem Solvers that she had filed for bankruptcy and planned to pay everyone back.

Nevill’s first court appearance will be on April 17.