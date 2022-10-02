ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Weather changes in the high country will affect many mountain destinations in the coming weeks. Tourists looking to enjoy seasonal favorites should check conditions before planning a road trip.

One excited Estes Park visitor told FOX31, “the fall colors that’s one of the things I really wanted to see.”

Tourists should closely follow notifications from park officials to safely enjoy trails and roadways.

Rocky Mountain National Park most recently announced the closure of Trail Ridge Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday due to changing weather conditions.

“We were here when they closed it and that was pretty amazing to see from Arizona from the Phoenix area where it doesn’t snow,” said one traveler.

The road was closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and at the Colorado River trailhead on the west side of the park. Old Fall River Road was also closed.

Hikers should be prepared for changing weather conditions by packing layers of clothing and appropriate footwear.

For more information about weather conditions and closures visit Rocky Mountain National Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation.



